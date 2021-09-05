Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) COO Sells $412,320.38 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $412,320.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

