OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,463,000 after purchasing an additional 53,289 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 413,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in OSI Systems by 9.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.52. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.51 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSIS. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

