Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.790-$2.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.

OTSKY opened at $22.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Otsuka from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Otsuka from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

