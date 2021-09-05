Ownership Capital B.V. Raises Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. AppFolio makes up approximately 0.5% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned 0.82% of AppFolio worth $39,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPF traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.60. 73,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,439. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.79. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.07.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

