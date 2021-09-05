PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.390-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.45 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.39)-($0.35) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.07.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,933,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.