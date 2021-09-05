Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,106,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 104.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 34.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.28 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.37 and a 200 day moving average of $284.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

