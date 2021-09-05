Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

NYSE IBM opened at $139.58 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

