Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.2% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

BLK stock opened at $937.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $899.07 and a 200-day moving average of $835.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

