Parallel Advisors LLC Has $978,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,424 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.