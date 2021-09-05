Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 8,696.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the second quarter worth approximately $736,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.95 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

TFI International stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.26. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $116.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

