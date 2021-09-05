Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,804 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.28. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $165.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

