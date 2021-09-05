Parex Resources (NYSE:PXT) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources (NYSE:PXT) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PXT. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

