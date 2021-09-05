Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,283 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,511 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7,779.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 196,997 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 194,497 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,700,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $100,214,000 after buying an additional 40,605 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,783,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

