Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 7,997 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.26 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.81.

Continental Resources stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

