Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $4,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,260,000 after purchasing an additional 363,013 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER opened at $50.63 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.