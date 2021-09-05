Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $329,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 714.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,256 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $278.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

