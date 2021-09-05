Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,721 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,919,000 after buying an additional 878,391 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,098,000 after buying an additional 4,320,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,417,000 after buying an additional 276,842 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,447,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,913,000 after buying an additional 234,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after buying an additional 227,245 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

DOC stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.