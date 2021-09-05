PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $87.96 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $87.96 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001482 BTC on major exchanges.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.98 or 0.00545973 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $621.09 or 0.01233166 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

