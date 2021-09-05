Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 891,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,770. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patterson Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 158.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $23,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

