PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.38

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 5881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

