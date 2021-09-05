Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PYCR. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.42.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

