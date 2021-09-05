Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEGRF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC cut Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of PEGRF stock remained flat at $$16.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $25.29.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

