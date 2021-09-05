Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) rose 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $713.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

