Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) rose 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
The company has a market capitalization of $713.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
