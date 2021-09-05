Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s previous close.

PHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of PHR stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,589 shares of company stock valued at $18,483,307 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 45.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Phreesia by 166.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Phreesia by 33.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 4.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $1,604,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.