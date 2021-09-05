Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Northwest Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $19.25.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.52 million during the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 18.63%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

