Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 120.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,075 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 246.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.37. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.