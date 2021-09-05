Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $179,000. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the second quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 429,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $1,120,500. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

