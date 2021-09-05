Playcent One Day Trading Volume Reaches $186,787.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $186,787.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00125014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $421.75 or 0.00839477 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00047493 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

