PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after buying an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,781,000 after buying an additional 124,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $205.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,912 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.