PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $15,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF opened at $71.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

