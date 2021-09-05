PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $12.49 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Commerce Bancshares worth $12,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

