PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $14.15 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,068 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

