PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $15,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,107,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,319,000 after buying an additional 197,426 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after buying an additional 149,985 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 117,819 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $79.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

