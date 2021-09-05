PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,473 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CX Institutional grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COO opened at $455.92 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.94 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $420.79 and a 200-day moving average of $400.27.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.08.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

