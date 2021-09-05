PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $26,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375 shares of company stock worth $79,925. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $203.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.35. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

