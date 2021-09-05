PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $30,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

Shares of SSNC opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.63. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

