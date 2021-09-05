PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,402 Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EELV opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $25.25.

