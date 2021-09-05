PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. PPL accounts for 0.7% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 601,592 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after purchasing an additional 998,303 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,913,000 after purchasing an additional 614,821 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,291,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

