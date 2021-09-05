Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.
Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 169,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,610. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $60.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
