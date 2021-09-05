Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 169,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,610. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $60.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

