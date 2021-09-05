Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of PMCUF stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. Pro Medicus has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $48.81.
Pro Medicus Company Profile
