Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PMCUF stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. Pro Medicus has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

