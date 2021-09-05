Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after buying an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after buying an additional 984,781 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,732,000 after buying an additional 786,285 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $82,150,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $138.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,756. The company has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.68. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.33.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

