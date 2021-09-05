Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RXDX) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 8th

Prometheus Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:RXDX) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 8th. Prometheus Biosciences had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $190,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of Prometheus Biosciences’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of RXDX opened at $23.72 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $10,564,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $4,565,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $3,399,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.