ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,801,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 82,832,945 shares.The stock last traded at $7.32 and had previously closed at $7.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 170,722 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,896,000 after purchasing an additional 399,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.