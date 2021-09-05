PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Macquarie

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

