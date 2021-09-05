Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.61 Million

Analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report $51.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.65 million and the highest is $53.56 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $50.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $234.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.61 million to $268.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $260.48 million, with estimates ranging from $244.19 million to $276.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

PBYI stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $301.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.11. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,634 shares of company stock valued at $237,194 in the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 180,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 261,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,852 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

