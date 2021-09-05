Pundi X NEM Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $4,586.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00066067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00155530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.23 or 0.00219064 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.64 or 0.07774639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,690.39 or 1.00002508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $503.25 or 0.00973611 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,407,317,460 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

