PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $14.65

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $15.16. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 1,757 shares changing hands.

PCT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.33.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,627,327.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $438,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $162,638,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $83,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,275,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,475,000. 25.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

