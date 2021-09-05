Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Purple Innovation reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,451.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 in the last ninety days. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.80. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.