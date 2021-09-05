Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,451.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,432,000 after purchasing an additional 870,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 664,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.5% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 374,708 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

