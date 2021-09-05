Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.45.

PRPL opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

